RB Morrison could play everywhere in Nebraska's offense
Talented running back Sevion Morrison, from Tulsa (Okla.) Edison, has had his focus on adding weight to his 6-foot and 187-pound frame, as well as adding some speed."The summer has been going well,...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news