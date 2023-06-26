The three-star 2024 prospect announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday afternoon following his official visit over the June 23-25 weekend.

Lacy's pledge gives the Huskers their second running back commitment under Matt Rhule and E.J. Barthel as he will team up with 2023 New Jersey signee Kwinten Ives.

Lacy is already a bull of a back at 6-0, 205 pounds heading into his senior year, and he couples his physical presence with track speed as he put up a PR of 10.79 seconds in the 100-meter dash in the spring – followed by a 10.81-second time in his next race.

As a sophomore, Lacy rushed for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic to earn first-team all-state honors and Offensive Newcomer of the Year at the 6A-D1 level. He then transferred to Lancaster, jumping from the private school level in Texas to Class 5A. He finished his junior season with 730 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, plus 226 yards receiving and three touchdowns to earn first-team all-district recognition last year.

Lacy, the No. 47-ranked running back in the 2024 class, utilized impressive vision, that size-speed combo and his ability as a home-run threat to earn over two dozen offers. He cut his list down to 12 in late February with Nebraska up against Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and TCU – plus Arizona State, Baylor and Miami, which were the other three programs he took official visits to see in the spring.

Nebraska, though, got Lacy's final official visit of the spring/summer period, and the Huskers made the biggest impression on him behind the work of Rhule, Barthel and a group of 13 other visitors during the final weekend in June.

It all led to a major recruiting win for the Huskers to pull the Lancaster star out of Texas, where Rhule's program is continuing to put up its stakes as a battleground state.

