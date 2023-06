Matt Rhule and Nebraska stayed white hot on the recruiting trail following the commitment of do-everything running back Kewan Lacy out of Lancaster, Texas.

Several high-profile programs were after Lacy, who owned offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and Ole Miss. The list goes on, but it was Husker running backs coach E.J. Barthel who gets the win here.

Lacy is the first running back the Huskers have signed to their 2024 class. Nebraska took one running back in the 2023 class in three-star Kwinten Ives of New Jersey.

Now that the decision from Lacy is in, let's take a look at what he gives Nebraska on the field and how he impacts the Huskers' 2024 class.