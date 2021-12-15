RB Johnson commits to Nebraska on NSD

Nebraska had one late addition on National Signing Day when running back Emmett Johnson from Richfield (Minn.) Holy Angels made his announcement and signed on Wednesday afternoon. The talented running back is the only running back in the class after Nebraska lost Ashton Hayes to Cal earlier in the week.

Johnson recently took an official visit to Nebraska where he picked up the offer from Nebraska. The official visit really helped address the open issue of academics.

"I had a great relationship with the coaches ever since I touched down on campus," Johnson said. "It really felt like they loved me a lot. They have great academics which is something that I take pride in and will set me up for success.

"Coach Ron Brown has been really great to my family and me. He's already been like a mentor me as well as coach Scott Frost. Since the first time they saw my film they have been talking to me. Also it was the gameday environment. It was great. I felt like I could all Nebraska home."

Johnson has visited Nebraska before. He was in Lincoln for the last game of the season and got to see the Nebraska run game in person. He knows that there will be changes but he has previewed some Pitt games to get an understanding of how they ran the football.

"I went to the Iowa game in that game they ran a lot of option. We do a lot of that now at my high school. I know with the offensive coordinator coming in from Pitt, which I met the other day, I feel like his style of running the football fits me well after watching some Pitt games.

"The thing about me is that I can adapt to a lot of different offenses. I am able to run between the tackles and I can play out in space. Any type of offense I really feel like I can fit. I am versatile. I am really excited to get there and prove myself."