RB Johnson commits to Nebraska on NSD
Nebraska had one late addition on National Signing Day when running back Emmett Johnson from Richfield (Minn.) Holy Angels made his announcement and signed on Wednesday afternoon. The talented running back is the only running back in the class after Nebraska lost Ashton Hayes to Cal earlier in the week.
Johnson recently took an official visit to Nebraska where he picked up the offer from Nebraska. The official visit really helped address the open issue of academics.
"I had a great relationship with the coaches ever since I touched down on campus," Johnson said. "It really felt like they loved me a lot. They have great academics which is something that I take pride in and will set me up for success.
"Coach Ron Brown has been really great to my family and me. He's already been like a mentor me as well as coach Scott Frost. Since the first time they saw my film they have been talking to me. Also it was the gameday environment. It was great. I felt like I could all Nebraska home."
Johnson has visited Nebraska before. He was in Lincoln for the last game of the season and got to see the Nebraska run game in person. He knows that there will be changes but he has previewed some Pitt games to get an understanding of how they ran the football.
"I went to the Iowa game in that game they ran a lot of option. We do a lot of that now at my high school. I know with the offensive coordinator coming in from Pitt, which I met the other day, I feel like his style of running the football fits me well after watching some Pitt games.
"The thing about me is that I can adapt to a lot of different offenses. I am able to run between the tackles and I can play out in space. Any type of offense I really feel like I can fit. I am versatile. I am really excited to get there and prove myself."
There may be an opportunity for Johnson to come in and compete immediately. He knows about the players that have left and the injuries at the position.
"They drew up the running backs that are hurt, that are leaving into the portal and who was staying," Johnson said. "They said that everyone is starting fresh and that there would be an opportunity to show what I can do.
"I know that nothing is given and nothing will be given to me. I just want a chance to be great. I am just going to go there and work hard like I have been my whole life and really hope for the best. It's a great opportunity for me."
And running back isn't the only spot that Johnson is expecting to compete for time. The Nebraska staff also likes Johnson in the return game as well.
"Special teams is something that I have been good at and it's something that I am continuing to work hard on too. They have told me that there will be an opportunity there for me to help out the team."
There is some late interest by Johnson to look into graduating early and getting to Lincoln. He's unsure if he can make it work this late, but it does seem like his school and administration are interested in trying to make it work.
"We have been talking about it here at my school," Johnson said. "I think that there is a credit that I need but we are looking into how we can try and do it to where I can get there in January. We are looking into it now. We feel like we can make it work."