RB Allen talks about "perfect visit" to Nebraska and his decision
Nebraska brought in TCU running back commitment Ajay Allen Jr. from Monroe (La.) Neville for a late official visit this weekend.
The three-star running back could follow coach Bryan Applewhite who left TCU recently to go to Nebraska. Allen was very impressed with what he saw this weekend in Lincoln.
"It went great," Allen said. "Everyone really liked me. Everyone is very friendly here. It is a great environment."
Coach Bryan Applewhite joined Nebraska's staff just a few short weeks ago. Allen obviously is giving Nebraska a better look since they brought the position coach from TCU to Nebraska.
"We have a good relationship so I consider him to be a big part of the reason why I am considering Nebraska."
The Huskers lost two running backs to the portal, signed a high school recruit in December and recently picked up a junior college commitment. Still, the Nebraska staff is saying that they are looking for another guy and Allen fits the bill on what they are looking for.
"The room is short according to Nebraska," Allen said. "They told me that they need a running back like me to fill in that need and be that piece.
"As far as working in, I think that I can come in there and compete to have a starting spot. I think that I can definitely come in and compete to start."
Coming from Louisiana there was a lot that Allen didn't know about Nebraska before he got there. One of the best things he got to understand about Nebraska while on his visit was the sellout streak for the Huskers.
"I didn't know the stadium sells out every weekend. I didn't know that they had 90,000 fans here every weekend. It's a great community here and they all support the school and the team."
Allen did get a chance to see the current facilities and also preview the plans for the new facility construction. The facilities are part of the decision for Allen but he is looking for the best possible place to go to be successful.
"The facilities that they have already are nice," Allen said. "I don't really care too much about the facilities. I just want to put myself in the right position where I can go succeed."
This trip to Nebraska marks the final visit that Allen sees himself taking. He is planning on getting back home this afternoon and talking to his family later this week.
"I am not taking any more visits," Allen said. "I am still deciding. I don't have a timeline. I am going to talk to my mom later this week and let her know."
The visit to Nebraska got a perfect rating from Allen. There wasn't anything that he would have changed about the visit. He considered it a perfect trip.
"I would rate it a '10'," Allen said. "Everyone was so friendly towards me. They all introduced themselves to me, told me what they do and how they can help me be successful here at Nebraska. Everything was the real deal. Everything was just perfect."