RB Allen talks about "perfect visit" to Nebraska and his decision

The three-star running back could follow coach Bryan Applewhite who left TCU recently to go to Nebraska. Allen was very impressed with what he saw this weekend in Lincoln.

"It went great," Allen said. "Everyone really liked me. Everyone is very friendly here. It is a great environment."

Coach Bryan Applewhite joined Nebraska's staff just a few short weeks ago. Allen obviously is giving Nebraska a better look since they brought the position coach from TCU to Nebraska.

"We have a good relationship so I consider him to be a big part of the reason why I am considering Nebraska."

The Huskers lost two running backs to the portal, signed a high school recruit in December and recently picked up a junior college commitment. Still, the Nebraska staff is saying that they are looking for another guy and Allen fits the bill on what they are looking for.

"The room is short according to Nebraska," Allen said. "They told me that they need a running back like me to fill in that need and be that piece.

"As far as working in, I think that I can come in there and compete to have a starting spot. I think that I can definitely come in and compete to start."