Nebraska is in the first bye week of the season after a hectic start to the 2022 season. Interim coach Mickey Joseph met with media to discuss the program's bye week plans.

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter, Greg Smith and Steve Marik gave their rapid recap of what was said during Tuesday's media availability.

The trio spoke about the takeaways from Joseph. He gave injury updates, laid out a recruiting plan and spoke about Bill Busch as defensive coordinator.