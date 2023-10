Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith discuss Tuesday's Nebraska football press conference – which featured offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, defensive coordinator Tony White and a handful of Husker players – on the latest edition of Rapid Recap.

They break down the three new Blackshirts announced on Tuesday (Nick Henrich, Jimari Butler and Phalen Sanford), how bye weeks are different under Matt Rhule than most other college football programs, Isaac Gifford revealing how the loss to Michigan changed the Huskers' approach on game weeks and the effects that Nebraska's stagnant offense may or may not have on the team's recruiting efforts.

Watch their breakdown in the video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. You can also listen to their analysis on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.