Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith give their analysis following the latest Nebraska football preseason practice.

They break down the goals offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield laid out for quarterback Jeff Sims this season, what Satterfield said about running back Anthony Grant's ceiling if he takes care of his ball security issues, and how offensive lineman Ethan Piper believes "brutal" practices have prepared the Huskers for games.

Zack and Greg wrap up by discussing University of Nebraska president Ted Carter's departure to become the next president at Ohio State, the impact he had in landing head coach Matt Rhule and what's next for Husker athletics.

Watch their breakdown in the video above, listen in the links below on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and be sure to subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our video content.