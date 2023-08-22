Inside Nebraska is taking a look at the Nebraska football depth chart this week with projections on who will be the starters, the backups and the players who will provide depth at each position group. Today, we have our two-deep projection for the defense. Later this week, we will take a stab at the special teams to round out all three phases of the game. If you missed the offensive breakdown, you can find it right here.

Heads up, Husker fan. Only nine days remain between you and a Nebraska football game.

The Huskers open the season under the Thursday night lights at Minnesota on Aug. 31. Since we've already discussed Marcus Satterfield's offense, let's take a look at Tony White's defense. By now, some of you are probably tired of hearing the three numbers 3-3-5 connected together.

The Husker defense will look a little different than in year's past, but White is hoping it's a defense that makes fans proud and, above all, stops Big Ten offenses.