Nebraska football wrapped up its third spring practice on Thursday, which included a 20-minute portion open to the media and a post-practice presser with Matt Rhule and a few players.

Publisher Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese – our new recruiting analyst and football writer at Inside Nebraska – recap the first week of 2024 Husker spring ball on the latest edition of Rapid Recap. They give their biggest takeaways from Week 1, thoughts from Thursday's session and break down what Rhule said about the team's QB competition through three practices.

