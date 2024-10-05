Breaking down key plays, performances in Nebraska-Rutgers

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese break down Nebraska football and its 14-7 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday.
The win, which improved the Huskers’ record to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Big Ten, comes as they enter a bye week and eventually head to Indiana for a battle against the unbeaten Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0).
The guys analyze some of the most critical plays on Saturday, the standout team and individual performances from the Blackshirt defense, a massive day from punter Brian Buschini, and Zack shares his thoughts on the struggles of Dylan Raiola against the Rutgers defense.
Watch the video analysis in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version on Apple Podcasts and Spotify in the links at the bottom of the page.
