Breaking down key plays, performances in Nebraska-Rutgers

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese break down Nebraska football and its 14-7 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

The win, which improved the Huskers’ record to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Big Ten, comes as they enter a bye week and eventually head to Indiana for a battle against the unbeaten Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0).

The guys analyze some of the most critical plays on Saturday, the standout team and individual performances from the Blackshirt defense, a massive day from punter Brian Buschini, and Zack shares his thoughts on the struggles of Dylan Raiola against the Rutgers defense.