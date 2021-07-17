Ranking the Big Ten: Return Specialist

After a 2020 season that allowed players to transfer with instant eligibility, sit out a season, and return for another, it's hard to keep track of who all will be playing this season in the Big Ten Conference. More importantly, who will be putting on the most impressive performances? We conclude our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the return specialists, some of the most dangerous game-changers in the conference. Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | OG | OT | C | DE | DT | OLB | ILB | CB | S | K | P

Rutgers return specialist Aron Cruickshank (Getty Images)

1. Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers

Rutgers' return specialist Aron Cruickshank is the reigning Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year, and he may earn the award again in 2021. Cruickshank is one of the most dangerous return specialists in the Big Ten in recent years. He ranked No.3 in PFF's overall return grade (84.1) and kickoff return grade (82.7) behind Penn State's Lamont Wade and Rutgers' Bo Melton that had 20 fewer returns than him. Cruickshank had 26 returns, the most in the Big Ten in 2020. Cruickshank is the most dangerous on kickoff returns. The Wisconsin transfer scored two touchdowns last season, the most in the conference and tied for the most in the country. The 2020 first-team All-Big Ten selection had the second-longest kickoff return of 101 yards and the most kickoff return yards during the 2020 season. Big Ten teams will try their hardest not to kick to Cruickshank, but if they do, good luck.

Michigan return specialist Giles Jackson (Getty Images)

2. Giles Jackson, Michigan

Michigan return specialist Giles Jackson was one of the leading return specialists in the Big Ten as a freshman in 2019 but saw his production decrease slightly in 2020. During his third season as a Wolverine, Jackson will likely return to the top of his game. The former four-star scored a touchdown on a kickoff return against Rutgers in 2020, tying him for the second-most return touchdowns in the Big Ten. His overall return grade dropped from 82.6 in 2019 to 66.8 in 2020, and his kickoff return grade went from 81.1 to 64.6 last season. Jackson's punt return grade increased seven points to 67.7 and was the fifth-highest in the Big Ten in 2020. Jackson is one of the two players in Michigan history with touchdowns via kick return, receiving, and rushing in their freshman season and has a bright future in front of him as a return specialist.

Iowa return specialist Charlie Jones (Getty Images)

3. Charlie Jones, Iowa

Iowa return specialist Charlie Jones was named Preseason first-team All-Big Ten return specialist by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele and was one of the most dangerous punt returners in the Big Ten in 2020. Jones led the Big Ten with 20 punt returns, 221 punt return yards and tied for first with one touchdown returned. His PFF punt return grade of 78 was second in the conference, and his overall return grade of 70.3 ranked No. 7. Before walking on as a Hawkeye, Jones was a return specialist and wide receiver at Buffalo. He returned 15 kickoffs for 289 yards and didn't have a chance to return a punt during the 2018 season. Jones sat out at Iowa during the 2019 season. Jones will likely be one of the best punt return specialists in the Big Ten in 2021.

Purdue return specialist TJ Sheffield (Getty Images)

4. TJ Sheffield, Purdue

Purdue return specialist TJ Sheffield is an up-and-coming player who is fixing for a break season in 2020. He had 20 overall returns of experience in 2020 compared to his two returns during his freshman season in 2019. Sheffield had the second-most kickoff returns (18) behind Cruickshank. His kickoff return was 64.9, the ninth-highest in the Big Ten, and his overall return grade was No. 5 amongst specialists with more than 15 total returns. The Tennessee native had the best game of his career against Nebraska. He recorded a career-long 41-yard kickoff return and had four returns for 116 yards in total. His overall return grade was 72.2, and his kickoff return grade was 75.8. These were his highest single-game grades.

Penn State return specialist Jahan Dotson (Getty Images)

5. Jahan Dotson, Penn State