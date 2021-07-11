Ranking the Big Ten: Outside Linebacker

After a 2020 season that allowed players to transfer with instant eligibility, sit out a season, and return for another, it's hard to keep track of who all will be playing this season in the Big Ten Conference. More importantly, who will be putting on the most impressive performances? We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the outside linebackers, a group of extremely experienced players, and a new name to keep an eye on in 2021. Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | OG | OT | C | DE | DT

1. Micah McFadden, Indiana

Don't let Micah McFadden's two-stars fool you. McFadden has worked his way to five-stars and the best outside linebacker in the Big Ten. The 2020 first-team All-Big Ten selection was the No. 1 ranked linebacker in the Big Ten in PFF's defense grade (84.8) and its pass-run grade (90.8). His tackling grade jumped from 35.6 in 2019 to 72.4 in 2020. The 2020 Indiana team captain has played in every game since he joined the team as a true freshman in 2018 with 19 starts. McFadden also led the 2020 Big Ten linebackers in quarterback pressures (28), sacks (6), quarterback hurries (17), interceptions (2), and had the third-most quarterback hits (5). It would not be a surprise if McFadden led most of these categories in 2021 as well.

2. Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers

Rutgers outside linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi led the Big Ten linebackers in 2020 with 71 tackles and 48 stops. In fact, he crushed the competition in both categories. Northwestern's Paddy Fisher, who is now with the Carolina Panthers, came in second in 61 tackles, and the next-closest number of stops was Michigan State's Antjuan Simmons with 40. Fatukasi was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, an honor given to the best linebacker in the country. He was also most a 2020 first-team All-Big Ten by media and the Associated Press. From 2019 to 2020, Fatukasi's PFF grade suffered -- his defense grade dropped from 76.1 to 65. In a chaotic year like 2020, it's no surprise that some players, including Fatukasi, didn't play up to their potential. With more normalcy, expect Fatukasi to be playing his best football in 2021.

3. JoJo Domann, Nebraska

PFF named Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann to its 2021 Preseason All-American second-team and first-team Preseason All-Big Ten. Domann played a hybrid role and lines up in the slot as well as outside. Because of this, PFF's database considers Domann as a nickel and is not ranked against other linebackers when it comes to his statistics. We compared his numbers to the league's outside linebackers to see where he ranked in the Big Ten for this list. The sixth-year senior was No. 2 among Big Ten linebackers in 2020 in PFF's coverage grade with an 81.1. He had the seventh-highest defense score with a 78.9. His run defense grade jumped 17 points from 56.3 in 2019 to 73.5 in 2020. In 2020, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker recorded three quarterback pressures, 40 tackles, 26 stops, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble. Domann still has more to prove, which is why he came back for a final farewell tour. Good luck to the opposing offenses on NU's schedule.

4. Chris Bergin, Northwestern

Chris Bergin is the only returning linebacker starter at Northwestern after Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher moved on to the NFL. The next player with the most experience after Bergin is Peter McIntrye, who played 28 snaps in the 2020 season. In 2020, Bergin for the fifth-highest PFF coverage grade with a 73.5 and ranked No. 8 in run defense (79) and in tackling (82.8). The Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist's tackling grade jumped 30 points with his 52 total tackles. Bergin recorded six quarterback pressures, 18 stops, one interception, and two pass breakups in 2020. Northwestern will have to lean hard on Bergin to lead its linebacker group on and off the field with limited experience in the room. Bergin, a former walk-on, is up for the tall task.

5. Brandon Smith, Penn State