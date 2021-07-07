Ranking the Big Ten: Offensive Tackle

After a 2020 season that allowed players to transfer with instant eligibility, sit out a season, and return for another, it's hard to keep track of who all will be playing this season in the Big Ten Conference. More importantly, who will be putting on the most impressive performances? We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the offensive tackles, a group of several seasoned veterans on their way to the NFL, and a couple whose names will likely be on this list again. Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | OG

Ohio State offensive tackle Thayer Munford (Getty Images) (Getty Images)

1. Thayer Munford, Ohio State

Ohio State left tackle Thayer Munford is the best offensive tackle heading into the 2021 season. The stats give him this title, hands down. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound senior scored the highest in three Pro Football Focus (PFF) categories in 2020. He had a whopping 91.8 offense score, 90 in run-blocking, and 87.6 in pass-blocking. Munford allowed three quarterback hurries but zero quarterback sacks or hits. No one was getting to Justin Fields coming from the left edge. The 2020 first-team All-Big Ten selection has 34 starts on Ohio State's offensive line and is looking to add 12-14 more in 2021. No one may get to redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud through him.

Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (Getty Images) (Getty Images)

2. Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Penn State left offensive tackle Rasheed Walker took 726 snaps at left tackle in the Nittany Lions' nine games, the most of any offensive tackle in the Big Ten. In fact, he took the most snaps of all the Big Ten offensive linemen in 2020, tied with his teammate, center Michal Menet, who has moved on to the NFL. The 6-6, 320-pound junior allowed just two sacks and 12 quarterback hurries in 2020. In his three years at left tackle, starting two, Walker has played 1,388 snaps and allowed a total of 33 quarterback pressures and seven sacks. That's one sack every 200 snaps. Walker helped Penn State gain 1,814 yards on the ground in nine games in 2020 and 2,804 rushing yards in the 13-game 2019 season. He will be the anchor of Penn State's offensive line yet again.

Minnesota offensive tackle Blaise Andries (Getty Images) (Getty Images)

3. Blaise Andries, Minnesota

Minnesota right tackle Blaise Andries is the biggest man on this list, standing at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds. He is one of the Golden Gophers' many talented linemen and is also the most diverse. He took 399 snaps at right tackle, 73 at left guard, and 23 at left tackle in 2020. Andries has the second-highest PFF offense grade of 82.5, which is still nine points behind Munford. The senior started on Minnesota's offensive line when he was a freshman and hasn't missed a game since - 33 starts in total. He allowed one sack, four hits, and six quarterback hurries in 2020 - seven quarterback pressures less than his sophomore season. The 2020 third-team All-Big Ten selection earned a run-blocking grade of 84.7 and a pass-blocking grade of 68.4 in 2020. His run-blocking grade improved 20.2 points in 2020 and his pass-blocking grade, while still lower, improved a massive 32.3 points! Andries is improving at an insane rate. Just imagine what he'll be able to do after another off-season to perfect his craft.

Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (Getty Images) (Getty Images)

4. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

In a group filled with highly experienced veterans, Northwestern left tackle Peter Skoronski only has one season of starts but will be on this list several more times. Skoronski will be a sophomore and started every game for the Wildcats as a freshman - an impressive accomplishment, especially in the Big Ten. He is also the smallest man on this list if 6-foot-4 and 294-pounds can be considered small. During his freshman season, he played 665 snaps and allowed two sacks, four hits, and 11 quarterback hurries. Skoronski held his own against the veteran tackles in the Big Ten during his first season. According to PFF, he had the fourth-highest offense grade (81.4), the fifth-highest run-blocking grade (80.9), and the tenth-highest pass-blocking grade (71). Skoronski had a poor game in the conference championship against Ohio State, which can be expected for a young player facing a great Buckeye defensive. His scores will be much better next season if he can find a way to hold his own against Ohio State and other talented defensive lines.

Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (Getty Images) (Getty Images)

5. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State