HuskerOnline

Many questions remain for what the 2020 college football season will look like, but that doesn't mean we still can't evaluate some of the top players to watch in the Big Ten Conference. We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the center position. The league lost a lot of experience at that position, but there are at least two centers that will push for major postseason type honors. Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG

1 - Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

In 880 snaps a year ago, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum received the highest grade of any returning center in the Big Ten with an 81.7 on PFF. His mark of 81.7 also ranks No. 1 nationally for all returning centers in Power Five football according to PFF. He was only penalized one time all year and gave up just one quarterback sack. Athlon rates Linderbaum as a preseason third-team All-American, and first-team All-Big Ten selection heading into the 2020 season. Lindy's ranks Linderbaum the third-best center in the country for 2020, listing him second-team All-Big Ten. He will anchor down an experienced Hawkeye offensive line that must break-in a new starting quarterback this season.

2 - Josh Myers, Ohio State

When you look at the center position in the Big Ten, it's really 1A and 1B for overall rankings. Ohio State's Josh Myers could also easily be ranked No. 1 heading into the 2020 season. The 6-foot-5, 308- pound Myers gave up four sacks last season, all to Wisconsin in two different meetings. PFF graded him with a 72.5 overall in 943 total snaps. His 943 snaps rank No. 4 overall in the Power Five for most snaps played from returning centers. Lindy's ranks Myers as a second-team All-American and the No. 2 center overall nationally on their preseason list. Both Lindy's and Street & Smith's list Myers a first-team All-Big Ten preseason selection, while Athlon lists him on the second team. He will anchor down a Buckeye offensive line that on paper appears to be the strongest in the league heading into this season.

3 - Michal Menet, Penn State

Fifth-year senior Michal Menet will be Penn State's starting center for the third year in a row for the Nittany Lions. He's also one of PSU's captains heading into this season. In 848 snaps last season, PFF graded Menet with a 77.9 overall, as he's now made 25 starts over the last two seasons. Athlon lists Menet as a third-team preseason All-Big Ten selection heading into 2020.

4 - Doug Kramer, Illinois

Because of overall team success, Illinois's Doug Kramer gets overshadowed at the center position by players like Linderbaum, Myers and Menet. However, don't let the name on the side of helmet fool you, Kramer is one of the top returning centers in the Big Ten heading into 2020. Lindy's lists him as a third-team preseason All-Big Ten selection, as he's played 2,083 snaps at the center position for Illinois over the last three seasons. He was graded a 79.3 by PFF, and received a very impressive mark of 80.8 in pass protection, not allowing a single sack on the season. In three seasons, Kramer has allowed just two quarterback sacks in over 2,000 snaps of action.

5 - Sam Garvin, Purdue