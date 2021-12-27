Raiola to let actions do the talking while setting 'standard' for o-line

Donovan Raiola is a man of few words, but also one who approaches his profession and the game of football with extremely high expectations. His résumé as a three-year starting center at Wisconsin and coaching stints with Notre Dame and the Chicago Bears certainly appealed to Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during his search for a new offensive line coach. Having legendary former Husker center Dominic Raiola as his older brother didn't hurt, either. But Raiola's fire on the field and emphasis on constant player development checked two top-priority boxes for Frost's vision for the future of NU's o-line.

New offensive line coach Donovan Raiola doesn't say much, but he's setting a very clear standard for his group this offseason. (Sean Callahan)

“The first time I met Donovan was actually at a high school practice when I was recruiting,” Frost said. “I had heard his name before and knew where he was, but I am not sure how much interest I had. We started talking about what he believed in on the offensive line and the technique that he coached, and I got pretty interested pretty fast. “There were again some unbelievable candidates and a couple that it really came down to that I think both would have done a great job. Really when I sat down and watched film with Donovan and watched what he was teaching and what was being done, I felt like it would make a big difference on our offensive line. “Really impressed with his character, with his demeanor, and I think that is important with the offensive line we have and the relationship that I know he is going to have with the guys.” Raiola didn’t say a lot during his first formal media session earlier this month, but one point he stressed time and again was the importance of holding his new group to “the standard” of what made a great offensive line. He didn’t give many details on what all went into meeting that “standard,” but Raiola did list a few of the hallmarks it entailed. “Toughness, the mentality that you have to play with, and being disciplined,” Raiola said. “The standard will always be the standard.”