Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 14:03:03 -0500') }} football Edit

R100 WR Zavier Betts decides time is right to commit to NU

Ugrhmfc8nhqumfchmgar
Mike Matya and Bryan Munson
HOL Staff

Bellevue (Neb.) West receiver Zavier Betts was planning to let his recruiting process play out for quite a while the last time HOL.com spoke with him, but he had a change of heart. Traveling down t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}