Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone reportedly declares for NFL Draft

Fidone, as all underclassmen have the option to do, will have a 72-hour grace period to change his mind and remove his name from the NFL Draft. Underclassmen who wish to withdraw their names from the draft must submit a request to withdraw by Saturday, Jan. 18.

Per Brugler's report, the veteran Husker is one of 70 underclassmen who have officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Ohio State and Notre Dame players will have until Jan. 24 to declare for the draft.

Thomas Fidone , the standout Nebraska football tight end and the former No. 1-ranked TE recruit in the country, has declared for the NFL Draft.

Fidone, a 6-foot-6 and 255-pounder, was with the Huskers' program for four years after signing as the No. 36 overall recruit, No. 1 tight end and No. 1 prospect in Iowa out of Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, Iowa) in the Class of 2021.

Fidone racked up 17 starts over the course of 25 games played at Nebraska. He amassed 583 yards receiving and four touchdown catches on 56 receptions in his Husker career.

That time with Nebraska got off to a tough start for Fidone, whose first two years with the program were marred by injuries.

He suffered a torn ACL prior to his true freshman season in 2021. After rehabbing the injury, Fidone eventually his college debut on the road against No. 19 Wisconsin, the only action he saw during the season. Then, Fidone suffered a second torn ACL that wiped out his entire redshirt freshman year.

Finally, he was able to get fully healthy and remain healthy during his third season in 2023, the first year of Matt Rhule's tenure in Lincoln.

Fidone played in all 12 games that season, including eight starts, as he led Nebraska with four touchdown catches and ranked second on the team with 25 receptions and 260 receiving yards. His four touchdown receptions were the most by a Husker tight end since 2010.

Fidone entered his fourth season as a member of the preseason Mackey Award Watch List. Although his year was not as productive as many hoped or anticipated, he was able to play in all 12 games and made nine starts. He set career highs in receptions (31), which ranked fourth on the team, and receiving yards (323) while tallying multiple catches in nine of 12 games.