Quotebook: Nebraska-Illinois

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola, a host of receivers and another strong defense had the Huskers on the brink of 4-0 and a march into their first road trip of the year in Week 5.

Instead, the Huskers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) were the losers of another heartbreaker, this time a 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois during Nebraska's 400th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Now, let's get to a Quotebook from the postgame podiums following Friday's game and ahead of Purdue Week.

Below are a few of the most interesting takeaways from Rhule, Raiola and a few more Huskers.