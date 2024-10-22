Quotebook: More takeaways from Rhule on Dylan Raiola, Ohio State & injuries

in other news
Analysis: Nebraska lands commitment from Rivals250 OT Julian Marks
Analyzing Nebraska's latest four-star offensive line addition in Julian Marks and what it means for the Huskers.
BREAKING: Nebraska flips Kansas 4-star OT commit
Nebraska added its 20th commitment in the 2025 class, flipping Kansas 4-star OT commit Julian "JuJu" Marks.
Notes and Observations from Blue Valley West's 35-34 win over Blue Valley
Notes and Observations on Nebraska four-star flip target Dawson Merritt in Blue Valley's tight loss to Blue Valley West
Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule both assess the QB's performance vs Indiana
Matt Rhule assesses Dylan Raiola in loss at Indiana, and the QB breaks down his own performance against the Hoosiers.
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd, Jimari Butler talk IU loss
Postgame press conference as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd and Jimari Butler discuss Huskers' loss at Indiana.
in other news
Analysis: Nebraska lands commitment from Rivals250 OT Julian Marks
Analyzing Nebraska's latest four-star offensive line addition in Julian Marks and what it means for the Huskers.
BREAKING: Nebraska flips Kansas 4-star OT commit
Nebraska added its 20th commitment in the 2025 class, flipping Kansas 4-star OT commit Julian "JuJu" Marks.
Notes and Observations from Blue Valley West's 35-34 win over Blue Valley
Notes and Observations on Nebraska four-star flip target Dawson Merritt in Blue Valley's tight loss to Blue Valley West
As you could tell yesterday, there were a lot of questions – and a lot of answers – for Matt Rhule to field on Monday as the Nebraska football coach gave a postmortem on Saturday's 56-7 loss to Indiana.
You can read that Q&A, or at least much of it, right here.
But, as they say in those informercials we all hate, wait! There's more!
Here are three more takeaways from Rhule's half-hour at the Monday mic as he discussed Dylan Raiola's performance against Indiana, where his young quarterback needs to improve, what areas the guys around him need to help out significantly and, oh yeah, that looming matchup on the road against No. 4-ranked Ohio State.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OT
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT