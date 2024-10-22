Quotebook: More takeaways from Rhule on Dylan Raiola, Ohio State & injuries

As you could tell yesterday, there were a lot of questions – and a lot of answers – for Matt Rhule to field on Monday as the Nebraska football coach gave a postmortem on Saturday's 56-7 loss to Indiana.

You can read that Q&A, or at least much of it, right here.

But, as they say in those informercials we all hate, wait! There's more!

Here are three more takeaways from Rhule's half-hour at the Monday mic as he discussed Dylan Raiola's performance against Indiana, where his young quarterback needs to improve, what areas the guys around him need to help out significantly and, oh yeah, that looming matchup on the road against No. 4-ranked Ohio State.