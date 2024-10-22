Advertisement

Analysis: Nebraska lands commitment from Rivals250 OT Julian Marks

Analysis: Nebraska lands commitment from Rivals250 OT Julian Marks

Analyzing Nebraska's latest four-star offensive line addition in Julian Marks and what it means for the Huskers.

 • Tim Verghese
BREAKING: Nebraska flips Kansas 4-star OT commit

BREAKING: Nebraska flips Kansas 4-star OT commit

Nebraska added its 20th commitment in the 2025 class, flipping Kansas 4-star OT commit Julian "JuJu" Marks.

 • Tim Verghese
Notes and Observations from Blue Valley West's 35-34 win over Blue Valley

Notes and Observations from Blue Valley West's 35-34 win over Blue Valley

Notes and Observations on Nebraska four-star flip target Dawson Merritt in Blue Valley's tight loss to Blue Valley West

 • Tim Verghese
Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule both assess the QB's performance vs Indiana

Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule both assess the QB's performance vs Indiana

Matt Rhule assesses Dylan Raiola in loss at Indiana, and the QB breaks down his own performance against the Hoosiers.

 • Zack Carpenter
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd, Jimari Butler talk IU loss

WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd, Jimari Butler talk IU loss

Postgame press conference as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd and Jimari Butler discuss Huskers' loss at Indiana.

 • Zack Carpenter

Published Oct 22, 2024
Quotebook: More takeaways from Rhule on Dylan Raiola, Ohio State & injuries
circle avatar
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Publisher
Twitter
@Zack_Carp

As you could tell yesterday, there were a lot of questions – and a lot of answers – for Matt Rhule to field on Monday as the Nebraska football coach gave a postmortem on Saturday's 56-7 loss to Indiana.

You can read that Q&A, or at least much of it, right here.

But, as they say in those informercials we all hate, wait! There's more!

Here are three more takeaways from Rhule's half-hour at the Monday mic as he discussed Dylan Raiola's performance against Indiana, where his young quarterback needs to improve, what areas the guys around him need to help out significantly and, oh yeah, that looming matchup on the road against No. 4-ranked Ohio State.

