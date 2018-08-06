Nebraska added a big piece to its defensive back class Monday with the commitment of Quinton Newsome. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback out of Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett picked NU out of a final three that also included Georgia and Auburn. He had a total of 18 offers to his name prior to the start of his senior season of football. Newsome becomes the 16th known commit for Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what Newsome's commitment means for Nebraska.

1. The defensive backfield is arguably the biggest area of need on the defensive side of the football for Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class and the first piece to the group is a big one with the commitment of Quinton Newsome. Husker coaches Sean Beckton and Travis Fisher played a huge role in plucking the talented defensive back out of the Southeast and away from other finalists Georgia and Auburn. 2. Newsome becomes the second commit from the state of Georgia in Nebraska's recruiting class joining running back Ronald Thompkins out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson. Since being hired last December, this Huskers staff has made it clear that they want to recruit well close to home and in the Southeast, especially Georgia. They've already been able to win some impressive recruiting battles in the Peach State and the addition of players like Newsome and Thompkins should only help their efforts in the future. 3. Newsome becomes the first defensive back commit in the class. Look for the Huskers to add at least three others to fill out remaining needs between corner and safety. An unofficial visit from Newsome to Lincoln last week was what ultimately sealed the deal for NU.



4. Standing 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, Newsome has the type of size, length, and speed that college coaches covet at the cornerback position. He became a key target for Nebraska very early on in the recruiting cycle and represents a big get for the coaching staff. 5. On film, Newsome shows the ability to play in man and zone coverage. He has an excellent break on the football and has a knack for breaking up passes thrown his way. His natural abilities and instincts at the cornerback position are quite impressive. 6. Newsome is also a physical defensive back. He doesn't mind laying a hit and appears to be a good tackler on film as well. Given his size and physical nature, he should give the Huskers quite a bit of flexibility as I believe he could play corner or safety at the next level. That versatility makes him that much more valuable to have in the class. 7. Newsome is a winner. He won a state championship last season at the highest level of football in the state of Georgia. He knows what it is like to have to compete for a job as well as what it takes to keep it once you've won it. Tough, physical competitors is what Nebraska is looking for across the board, especially at defensive back and Newsome certainly fits the bill.

8. 2019 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. Commits by position

1 - Quarterback 3 - Running back 1 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 3- Offensive linemen 1 - Defensive tackle 2 - Defensive end 1 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 1 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?