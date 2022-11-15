With two games left in the 2022 season, the question of who Nebraska's next head coach will be has taken the front seat of Husker fans' attention, leaving the actual football on the field to the back.

That's come to be expected when Nebraska sits at 3-7 overall, 2-5 against Big Ten competition and won't be attending a bowl game for the sixth straight season. Another reason? The recent ineffectiveness of the offense, which has scored just two touchdowns and 25 total points the last three games.

The largest cause for the offensive struggles is the quarterback play. With Casey Thompson missing the last two-and-a-half games with a right arm injury that affects his grip on the ball, backups Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers have not had success and look ill-prepared for game action. They've combined to complete 47 percent of their passes (32-of-67) for 243 yards, and Purdy has thrown three interceptions.