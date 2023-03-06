It was quite the lineup that was made available for the local media Monday morning at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Not only was head coach Matt Rhule behind the podium talking about his team and the winter conditioning program it's been going through, but two intriguing players — tight end Thomas Fidone II and linebacker Chief Borders — also talked. Fidone was the captain of the offseason competition winning team while Borders was the co-leading point winner in offseason competitions. Fidone, who's currently listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds but has bulked up and added good weight, was the crown jewel of the Huskers' 2021 class as a four-star prospect who was rated the No. 1 tight end and No. 36 overall recruit. His college football career hasn't gone how anyone has planned, however, as back-to-back non-contact knee injuries in consecutive springs has kept the Lewis Central High School product off the practice and game fields. He's played in just one game the past two seasons. Borders, who joined the program this offseason as a transfer from Florida, is hoping to make an immediate impact as a linebacker in new defensive coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 defense. The versatile 6-4, 240-pounder could be a perfect fit for it. He played in 16 total games the past two seasons in Gainesville, mostly on special teams. Here are the quick hits:

Matt Rhule

>> Rhule wants to thank the players for their hard work and the creative team for showing everyone what the program has been up to. Rhule also gave a shoutout to the winter sports, like wrestling, both basketball teams, the beach volleyball team and more. >> Rhule thanks the fans again. As he talks to people around the state, the coach wants to make sure the fans know he appreciates the support. >> Rhule's priority is to build strength and mobility and have the players learn the process. He thinks they've taken steps forward in that, and now the football begins. What he's finding is the players are highly competitive. Can they take the competitiveness and toughness and carry it over to the field while being detailed? That's what he wants to find out. >> Who's been the most impressive to Rhule? The coach didn't want to single out anyone, and said the players wearing the black jerseys are doing the best. Rhule asked Fidone and Borders to speak today because he's been impressed with what they've done. Rhule said Fidone's leadership has helped pull the best out of his team he was a captain on. >> Rhule said punter Brian Buschini is the toughest specialist he's ever seen. >> Rhule said quarterback Casey Thompson will be limited during spring ball. The coach didn't want to set expectations on how soon Thompson would start throwing. >> The first time Rhule saw Fidone move, the coach went, 'Wow' and said he didn't look like he was a guy who was ever injured. "He looks healthy to me," Rhule said. Rhule added he'll be smart with him during spring ball, meaning the tight end will be limited to start. >> Rhule said quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Heinrich Haarberg were two of the fastest players on the team, according to the GPS technology the program uses. >> Tony White has a quiet confidence to him that Rhule likes. To Rhule, it shows strength that White would be OK with bringing in guys who he hasn't previously worked with. All of the position coaches on defense are Rhule's guys, not White's.

Chief Borders

>> Borders joked that the biggest adjustment to living in Nebraska opposed to Florida has been carrying a bag of salt in the back of his truck. >> Borders said he's enjoyed being a team leader and getting around to the community to elementary schools to give talks.

>> Borders said he's up to playing whatever position White wants him to. >> Borders described White's defense as "very fun." Borders has the potential to play at the second level or at the line of scrimmage. >> Borders said he's been watching film of Syracuse's defense daily and is confident in his ability to roll down to the line of scrimmage and go head-to-head against Big Ten offensive linemen. He also said playing in the SEC has helped prepare him for that this fall.

Thomas Fidone II