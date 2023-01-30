Here are the quick hits from Foley and Knighton's time behind the podium.

Both Foley and Knighton followed head coach Matt Rhule from the NFL's Carolina Panthers to Nebraska. Foley was the Panthers' assistant special teams coordinator from 2020-2022 while Knighton was the assistant D-line coach from 2021-22.

Nebraska special teams coordinator Ed Foley and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton met with local media for the first time as Husker coaches Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

>> How important has Knighton's time in the NFL been on the recruiting trail as a coach? Kids always ask about his NFL experience, and Knighton is always willing to use it as a recruiting tool. It shows he's relatable and it's "an easy conversations." He's going to use it as much as he can.

>> Knighton didn't play the game of football to become a coach later in life. The way he picked up the installs, technique and everything else led other coaches to tell Knighton he should get into coaching after his playing days were over.

>> Knighton will coach the EDGE defenders, but the coaching staff is still working on figuring out the rest.

>> Knighton first came to Nebraska last year when he and his fiancée came to the state for a concert. He knows all about Nebraska's football history, and thinks recruits who get a Husker offer should be excited because of the school's tradition.

>> Knighton said "we're not far off" when he looks at Nebraska's roster.

>> Knighton played with different personalities when he was in the NFL. But when he was coaching in the NFL, he was expected to help manage those personalities. He thinks that's helped him as a coach.

>> Knighton said "It's going to be a lot to defend" when answering a question about defensive coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 defense. Knighton likes that the defense is so flexible and can align in different ways, which can confuse a offensive line.

>> Where did the "Pot Roast" nickname come from? During a road game at Seattle when he played at Jacksonville, Knighton was asked on the team plane whether he wanted seafood or roast for his meal. Knighton doesn't eat seafood, so he picked the roast. A teammate, Clint Ingram, started calling him Pot Roast because of how quickly Knighton called for the roast over the seafood.

>> Knighton said Rhule's staff is all trying to outwork each other. It's almost like a competition. At times, Knighton sits back and admires the way Rhule can be a father and husband on top of a head coach.