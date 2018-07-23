CHICAGO - Following his main podium interview, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke with reporters for about 10 minutes on the side at Big Ten Media Days.



Here’s a quick recap of what he had to say…

***In comparing Big Ten Media Days to the Pac-12’s, Frost said of the Big Ten: “This is the big time.”

***On the hiring of Dave Ellis and Nebraska’s new Director of Performance Nutrition for the Nebraska Athletic Department, Frost said it was “key” addition to get the program back to where it needs to be.

“Nebraska, when it was great, did more to help football players be the best they could be than anybody else in the country. We had the best strength and conditioning and the best nutrition in the country. We were pioneers as far as that went, and we were probably 10 or 15 years ahead of people. We’ve fallen behind, and Dave is the best in the business and we’re thrilled to have him back.”

***On the large number of JUCO additions this offseason, Frost said Nebraska had “to fix everything” with the talent and depth on the roster, and there were some “areas immediate need” that had to be addressed right away, and they feel like they’ve added some new guys that will help the team this season.

***Frost said there was no new injury or roster attrition news to report and that “a lot of the guys who were question marks look like they’re up and ready to go.”

***Included in that group is running back Tre Bryant. Frost said he went back and watched the first two games of last season and said Bryant “jumped off the screen immediately.”

“He’s progressing really well, and we’re excited about the possibility if he is back,” Frost said. “We’re going to have to be cautious with him and make sure we’re not overloading him, but he’s a special player.”

***Frost wouldn’t give any hard win-loss expectations for this season, but said he was confident Nebraska was going to get really good again “in the very near future.”

“We’ll see how this first year goes, but people better get us now, because we’re going to keep getting better.”

***Frost said he would like to have a starting quarterback named by a week before the first game.

“We’ll make the decision when it’s clear who the best guy is, and not before,” Frost said. “We won’t wait after it becomes clear. I’m excited to see those guys compete, and we’ve got a long way to go. But we’ve got good talent.”