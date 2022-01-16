QB Purdy down to Nebraska and Oklahoma, decision will come soon

With the departure of four-year starter Adrian Martinez to Kansas State, the quarterback position is wide open heading into the spring for Nebraska.

NU has already added a commitment from University of Texas transfer signal caller Casey Thompson, and incoming freshmen Richard Torres is an early enrollee. They will be joining the two quarterbacks already on scholarship on the roster in competing for the starting job.

There may be another, late addition to the QB room in Lincoln, depending on what weekend visitor Chubba Purdy decides to do sometime over the next couple of days.

HuskerOnline.com caught up with the Florida State transfer as he arrived back home in Arizona after his trip to Nebraska.

"I just got back to Phoenix and my family and I had a great time," Purdy said. "We loved it."

Purdy came to NU with his parents and sister for the weekend to check out the Huskers' program.

"It was just the coaches and the hospitality," Purdy stated. "I really think they're going to turn around that program. They will probably be very good next year."