QB Cooper Hausmann decides to walk-on at Nebraska
The Huskers secured a commitment from Firth (Neb.) Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann as part of their 2022 walk-on class. Hausmann says it felt like home to him in Lincoln and he always had a dream to play one day for Nebraska.
"Out of all the places I’ve been, Nebraska felt like home the most," Hausmann said. "Also I’ve always dreamed of playing in front of my friends and family at Memorial Stadium."
Hausmann has great speed and could obviously play quarterback, but he could also play receiver or defensive back. Nebraska has told him they want him playing quarterback to start out with.
"Nebraska told me they want me in their quarterbacks room, but if that changes, I’m willing to do whatever I can to help the program."
There was just one offer for Hausmann to walk-on, but there were a number of visit opportunities that were likely connected to offer possibilities. At one time Hausmann said close to 30 D1 schools were contacting him.
"It was between Nebraska, Virginia Tech and LSU," Hausmann said. "I visited LSU last year for their spring game and I was supposed to go visit Virginia Tech, but it just didn’t work out."
Hausmann is a three-sport athlete at Norris (Neb.) Firth. He is a standout on the track for his high school as much as he is for their football team.
"I play basketball and I also run track," Hausmann said. "I run the 100-meter dash. I got second at state. My PR was 10.91-seconds. In the 200-meters I got fourth at state and I ran 22.45-seconds, I think. In the high jump I got seventh and jumped 6-foot-4. I am also on the 4x100-meter team and we got fourth at state."
There is a pretty good understanding what Hausmann wants to major in and do with his degree when he's done at Nebraska.
"I have a 3.1 GPA and I want to major in business," Hausmann said. "When I graduate I want to do something with construction. I would like to try to work my way up to a project manager."
His senior stats weren't available at the time of this report. As a junior, Hausmann completed 115 of 232 pass attempts for 1,835 yards and 27 touchdowns to five interceptions.