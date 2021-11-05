QB Cooper Hausmann decides to walk-on at Nebraska

The Huskers secured a commitment from Firth (Neb.) Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann as part of their 2022 walk-on class. Hausmann says it felt like home to him in Lincoln and he always had a dream to play one day for Nebraska .

"Out of all the places I’ve been, Nebraska felt like home the most," Hausmann said. "Also I’ve always dreamed of playing in front of my friends and family at Memorial Stadium."

Hausmann has great speed and could obviously play quarterback, but he could also play receiver or defensive back. Nebraska has told him they want him playing quarterback to start out with.

"Nebraska told me they want me in their quarterbacks room, but if that changes, I’m willing to do whatever I can to help the program."

There was just one offer for Hausmann to walk-on, but there were a number of visit opportunities that were likely connected to offer possibilities. At one time Hausmann said close to 30 D1 schools were contacting him.

"It was between Nebraska, Virginia Tech and LSU," Hausmann said. "I visited LSU last year for their spring game and I was supposed to go visit Virginia Tech, but it just didn’t work out."