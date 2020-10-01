Nebraska landed a big-time addition to its 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of Rivals150 forward Wilhelm Breidenbach on Thursday. HuskerOnline.com caught up with Breidenbach following his announcement to get his thoughts on choosing the Huskers and what NU fans can expect from their latest addition...

The last time we spoke, you had made it pretty clear that you wanted to visit all the schools on your final list before making a decision. That must have changed with the NCAA recruiting dead period being pushed through Dec. 31? What ultimately led you to pull the trigger on Nebraska?

“I had narrowed down the schools I was looking at, and I think I had gotten all the information I needed. So I just felt like I was ready, and ultimately I just felt that Nebraska was where felt the most comfortable and felt like I would be the best suited for.”

It’s been more than a full year since you were last in Lincoln on your official visit. You’ve talked before about how impressed you were by your visit. How much did that weekend stick with you throughout this whole process?

“It was definitely very beneficial. It was great to be able to see everything for myself so I could have a picture and a feel for the environment and everything like that. So, yeah, it definitely stuck with me.”

Who were the final schools you were considering along with Nebraska?

“The only other top one was Cal. There were a couple others in there, but that was really about it.”

You still have several months and your senior high school season before you make your way to Nebraska. What types of things do you want to accomplish going forward before you officially become a Husker?

“Just keep improving every day. Obviously getting stronger will be a big factor.”

I know Nebraska has always liked your combination of size and ability to play inside and out on offense. What have the coaches told you specifically about how they see you fitting into Fred Hoiberg’s system?

“You kind of had it spot on. Obviously we watched a lot of film and we talked a lot about it, and I think we all can see that I’ll be able to fit in really well with the high-paced, free-flowing, fast offense. I think I’ll be able to fit right in.”

You just described your game a little bit, but for those who haven’t gotten to see you play, what kind of player is Nebraska getting in you?

“One of the biggest things that I pride myself on is that I always play hard. I try to play as hard as I possibly can through the entire game, through practices, and just give it my all every time I’m out there. So just a high energy and high motor. “Some of the things I could work on is obviously my strength, but other than that, more consistent outside shooting and continuing to improve my ability to handle the ball.”

Looking ahead a little closer, what is the latest as far as high school basketball in California? When will your senior season actually begin?

“Our season doesn’t start until March, so we won’t be playing for a while.”

So what are you going to do to fill the time between now and then? That’s a long time to wait between playing high school games.