Q&A: Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter Lindsay Krause

Husker volleyball has added the best 2021 recruiting class in not only the country but in Nebraska Athletic's history. Head coach John Cook said these six athletes will bring great competition and talent to his team. As the first game gets closer, HuskerOnline talked to all six of the freshman to introduce fans to the newest additions to Nebraska volleyball. First up, outside hitter Lindsay Krause who was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2021 class and the Nebraska Volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year.

Q: Where are you from? A: I'm from Papillion, Nebraska.

Q: Where did you go to high school and what was your high school volleyball experience like? A: I went to Skutt Catholic in Omaha, and my high school experience was like no other. I got to play for the best coach ever and I had the best teammates. We just did really well. And it was a great team to be on for four years.

Q: What are you most excited about to start practice and get the season going? A: I'm just most excited to come in and play with these girls that I've looked up to forever. I've been looking at this team for the four years I've been committed. And even before that, because it's just home. So I'm excited to be a part of this team finally, and come in and compete.

Q: What is your personal goal for the season? A: I think personally, do the best I can and compete the hardest I can. I think everybody's goal is to be on the court. But I just personally, want to compete the best I can and do all that I can to do that.

Q: You're from Nebraska, how excited are you to play out here with Bob Devaney full? A: Yeah, it's crazy. Just being here the last two months I've walked in here and just kind of did a little 360 and just looked at all the stands because it's crazy. I mean, two weeks it's red and white, and we're gonna be playing in front of this full arena. So it's just something I can't really believe.

Q: What's your message to Husker Nation? What do you want them to know about you? A: Just how excited I am to finally be here and be able to represent them. I feel like just being from Nebraska, it's an extra sense of pride that I have representing Nebraska and the state and especially this rich volleyball program.