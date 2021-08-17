Q&A: Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter Ally Batenhorst

Husker volleyball has added the best 2021 recruiting class in not only the country but in Nebraska Athletic's history. Head coach John Cook said these six athletes will bring great competition and talent to his team. As the first game gets closer, HuskerOnline talked to all six of the freshman to introduce fans to the newest additions to Nebraska volleyball. Last but not least, is Ally Batenhorst. She was the No. 2 overall 2021 prospect, the No. 2 outside hitter and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Texas. Batenhorst was also named PrepVolleyball.com's National Freshman of the Year in 2017.

Q: Where are you from? A: I'm from Houston, Texas.

Q: Where did you go to high school and what was your high school volleyball experience like? A: My freshman year, we went to state and we got second. And then I was with my older sister, who plays Gonzaga right now, she graduated, she was a senior. And then as my senior year, I played with my younger sister who's a junior, and we actually won gold that year at state. So that's cool. Q: What was it like playing with your sisters? A: It was so fun just having someone that you're so close with and you share that bond, but there's just something special and it was super cool experience.

Q: What did you learn from being able to enroll early and practice with the team? A: I think just being able to be on the sideline and be able to experience a whole season without having the pressures of playing and having that year under my belt to be able to watch practice and go to games and understand what it feels like to be part of the Husker volleyball program. Yeah, I think having that experience going into this season definitely help me get an edge.

Q: What are you most excited for as practice starts and the season gets going? A: I'm ready to compete and finally be eligible. I've been with most of these girls for a while now. I mean, like six months, but now I'll finally be able to play and have an opportunity to actually fight for a spot on the court will be super fun and super excited.

Q: What's your personal goal for the season? A: I want to make an impact. And I want to be able to hopefully start and work as hard as I can and be the best teammate I can for my team.

Q: How excited are you to see (Bob Devaney) full? A: So excited because last season, it literally felt like a scrimmage because there's no one here so it was just us playing in front of our families and stuff like that. My junior year, my unofficial visit, I came to a game and it's just insane. It's like no other place here. It's just going to be crazy. So excited.

Q: What would you like Husker nation to know about you? A: I'm a hard worker and I want to be a really good teammate and be the best player I can be and work hard every day to reach my fullest potential.