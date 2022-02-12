PWO OL Parrott loves the Nebraska offense

Played defensive line for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.
The Nebraska coaching staff is still making moves with the 2022 class adding walk-ons to their roster. Dylan Parrott, from Eldridge (Iowa) North Scott, committed to walk on at Nebraska over a FCS offer and numerous D3 offers.
"I picked up the offer from Nebraska on January 6th and I visited on the 28th," Parrott said. "I committed on the 3rd. I loved the environment and the coaches at Nebraska."
Parrott brings a big frame and a finishing mentality with him to Lincoln. He loves the fit with how he plays the game and the Nebraska offense.
"I feel like I will be at home at Nebraska playing in their offense. I like the physical style of play that Nebraska has."
Parrott got a chance to meet the new offensive line coach on his visit to Nebraska and he liked the message of what Nebraska is trying to build.
"I really liked coach Raiola as a person on the visit and I look forward to him being my coach," Parrott said. "He told me a little bit about the brotherhood he wants to create at Nebraska and how he wants to get Nebraska back on top."
Parrott had a tough decision to make. He chose to walk on at Nebraska over multiple offers.
"I had offers," Parrott said. "I had an offer from UNI and a number of offers from D3 schools."
Parrott measured in at 6-foot-5 and 325-pounds while he was on his visit to Nebraska. He says that he may do track in the spring for North Scott.