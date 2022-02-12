PWO OL Parrott loves the Nebraska offense

The Nebraska coaching staff is still making moves with the 2022 class adding walk-ons to their roster. Dylan Parrott, from Eldridge (Iowa) North Scott, committed to walk on at Nebraska over a FCS offer and numerous D3 offers.

"I picked up the offer from Nebraska on January 6th and I visited on the 28th," Parrott said. "I committed on the 3rd. I loved the environment and the coaches at Nebraska." Parrott brings a big frame and a finishing mentality with him to Lincoln. He loves the fit with how he plays the game and the Nebraska offense. "I feel like I will be at home at Nebraska playing in their offense. I like the physical style of play that Nebraska has."

PWO commit OL Dylan Parrott

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIG15IGNvbW1pdG1lbnQgdG8gdGhl IFVuaXZlcnNpdHkgb2YgTmVicmFza2Eh8J+UtOKaqu+4j/CfjL08YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR0JSP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR0JSPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSHVza2Vycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0h1c2tlcnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHVza2Vycz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ASHVza2VyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9E b25vdmFuUmFpb2xhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEb25vdmFuUmFp b2xhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVN0cmVu Z3RoVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlU3RyZW5ndGhVPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoX2Zyb3N0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaF9mcm9zdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaENoaW5hbmRlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hDaGluYW5kZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9zanJma0x0YzNjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2pyZmtMdGMzYzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEeWxhbiBQYXJyb3R0IChAUGFycm90dDcxMDMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFycm90dDcxMDMvc3RhdHVz LzE0ODkzOTE2ODAxMTM0OTYwNjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVi cnVhcnkgNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK