Purdue vs. Purdue: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions

Purdue will make their first trip to Memorial Stadium since Scott Frost's first season in 2018. The Boilermakers beat Iowa two weeks ago but then fell at home to Wisconsin as Jeff Brohm's team tries to navigate through a brutal five-game stretch that features Michigan State and Ohio State after Nebraska. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's key to victory for the Huskers over the Boilermakers. NU enters today's game as a 7.5 point favorite over Purdue. The kickoff is set for 2:30 pm CST and the game can be seen on ESPN2.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Purdue at Nebraska

KEY 1: Back seven tackling Purdue comes to Lincoln with the worst rushing offense in the Big Ten. Their running game will be more of a short, quick passing attack on early downs. NU needs to make the right reads, get off blocks and most importantly tackle in space. KEY 2: Have a plan for George Karlaftis The Huskers have seen their fair share of top defensive ends this year. George Karlaftis will be right up there. The Huskers need to have a game plan for him. They cannot expect their tackles to consistently win against him in one-on-one situations. KEY 3: 200 rushing yards Nebraska offense needs to produce around 200 yards on Saturday to win this game. If they struggle to run the ball on early downs, it's going to play right into the hands of Purdue's much-improved defense. The rushing game has to be there. Also, how will Martinez look running the football? KEY 4: Keep Bell around 100 yards receiving Wide receiver David Bell torched Iowa for over 200 yards and the Boilermakers won. The next week Wisconsin got physical with him and completely shut him down. What will Erik Chinander's plan be on Bell? Could we see Cam Taylor-Britt shadow him the entire game to prevent Purdue from creating favorable match-ups with him? KEY 5: Play like a team coming off a bye Nebraska needs to take the field like a team that is well-rested, instead of the one we saw at Minnesota. It's that simple Their first-half performance at Minnesota cannot happen. Scott Frost needs to have this team motivated and ready to play football.

EXPERT TAKE: Purdue at Nebraska

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher The Huskers will come out motivated on Saturday. They will look like a well-rested team coming off of a bye, while Purdue will look like one that has played back-to-back weeks against Iowa and Wisconsin. I'll take the Huskers, but it will still be an adventure. Nebraska 27, Purdue 23 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer Today is yet another “must-win” game for Nebraska and one that it is expected to win. The last few situations like this - at Illinois and Minnesota - have not gone well at all. But this game is different in that the Huskers are at home and coming off of a much-needed bye week. I think it will be close, but I see NU keeping its bowl hopes alive for another week. Nebraska 31, Purdue 27 ############################## Jim Rose - 1110 KFAB Radio Sports Director Picking Nebraska games this year has all of the reliability of a March weather forecast. Every time I think the Huskers will struggle, they throw out a gem. Every time I think they should roll, we get a Minnesota. Purdue looked like gold against Iowa. Looked like mud against Wisconsin. Say what? I think the Blackshirts have more talent on D than both of those teams. I’m thinking this could be another NW. But don’t hold me to it. Nebraska 35, Purdue 17 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone I really like the chances of a Husker team that just has to worry about one phase of the Purdue offense. Nebraska should be able to concentrate on stopping the Boilers pass game. On the other hand I think eventually NU wears down Purdue's defense using Martinez running ability. Nebraska 30, Purdue 21 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Purdue owns the worst rushing attack in the Big Ten averaging just 74 yards on the ground per game. The Boilers ran it for 86 yards in their upset at Iowa and -13 yards in their loss against Wisconsin. Plus, Jeff Brohm said earlier in the week they are down to one healthy scholarship running back. Adrian Martinez averages 336 yards of total offense (271 pass/65 rush) in three career meetings against Purdue. As long as Martinez has an average day, the Huskers hold on to the football and keep Purdue one-dimensional on offense, Nebraska will win. Nebraska 31, Purdue 23

HuskerOnline Week 9 Score Predictions Week 9 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Jim Rose Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Purdue at Neb. 27-23 Neb. 31-27 Neb. 35-17 Neb. 30-21 Neb. 31-23 Neb. Mich. at MSU 27-20 Mich. 28-21 Mich. 20-17 Mich. 27-24 Mich. 20-13 Mich. Iowa at Wisc. 20-13 Wisc. 24-22 Iowa 24-14 Wisc. 20-16 Iowa 10-6 Wisc. Rut. at Illinois 34-31 Rutgers 17-14 Illinois 21-17 Illinois 23-21 Illinois 24-21 Illinois Minn. at NW 28-24 Minn. 34-20 Minn. 20-10 Minn. 28-20 Minn. 20-17 NW PSU at OSU 45-24 OSU 42-21 OSU 38-20 OSU 38-21 OSU 42-17 OSU