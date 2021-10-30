Purdue postgame nuggets

Here is a quick recap of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had to say following the Huskers' 28-23 loss to Purdue...

***Frost said, "we played a really poor second half," and "you can't go minus-four in turnovers and expect to win in the Big Ten."

***Frost said he didn't "really" consider a change at quarterback with Adrian Martinez during the game.

***Asked if the loss was even more frustrating coming off a bye week: "I don't know what could make this more disappointing, bye week or no bye week."

***Frost said the defense gave up too many yards on first down and couldn't get off the field on third down. That said, he credited the defense with giving up 21 points, which should have been good enough to win had the offense done its part.

***Frost said Martinez was "close" to being back to 100 percent, but "at the end of the day, you can't turn the ball over four times."

**Frost said he was grateful for the fans and was as "impatient" as anyone for these games to start going Nebraska's way. He said he didn't blame the fans for being noticeably frustrated during the game.

***Frost said, "we've got to play better. A team shouldn't need me to motivate them all the time."

***Frost said he didn't address the team after the loss and instead left the locker room and let the captains talk. "Magic speeches aren't going to change this."

***Frost said he didn't want any of his players to be conservative, and he wasn't going to tell Martinez to dial it back. He said the play that angered him the most was when Martinez ran out of bounds a yard short of the first down on a third-down scramble.

***Frost said, "that's not a story," when asked if they would open the quarterback competition next week. "We're going to play the guy that's going to give us the best chance to win, and that's Adrian."