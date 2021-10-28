Purdue expert gives his take and prediction on Saturday's game in Lincoln

Purdue will travel to Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2018 to take on Nebraska. To get some more perspective on the Boilermakers, HuskerOnline caught up with Gold and Black's Tom Dienhart in this week's "Ask the Expert" breakdown.

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm. (Associated Press)

How does this Purdue team stack up vs. other Jeff Brohm teams in West Lafayette in terms of overall talent? "This team is on-par talent-wise with Brohm’s others. He does have two of his best in DE George Karlaftis and WR David Bell. Other potential pro players: LB Jalen Graham, S Marvin Grant, TE Payne Durham, CB Cory Trice, who is out for the season with a knee injury, and RB Zander Horvath, who is out with a broken leg but may play (likely not) on Saturday." Playing a schedule that features 11 Power Five games, what were the expectations for this season, and how close are they to those expectations? "Expectations were to show tangible win-loss progress for a program that hasn’t been to a bowl since 2018. Six wins are the minimum expectation. Best-case is 7-5/8-4. Ever since the big win vs. No. 2 Ohio State in 2018, this program has struggled, going 12-19. It never built off that transcendent night vs. the Buckeyes. And Purdue followed that big win at No. 2 Iowa earlier this month with the home loss to Wisconsin." Running back Zander Horvath has been out for several weeks with a leg injury. What are the chances he comes back this week and how could his presence change things for Purdue’s offense? "Jeff Brohm said on Monday he wasn’t optimistic that Horvath would be ready. He got hurt in the second game way back on Sept. 11. The fifth-year senior is a hard runner and more nimble than you think. He’s also a nice pass-catcher. This is the second-worst rushing attack in the nation. Horvath could provide a nice spark, as Purdue has just one scholarship running back: King Doerue. The staff has been using backup QBs Jack Plummer and Austin Burton as designated runners as a way to spark the run game. It has had mixed results."

Boilermaker defensive end George Karlaftis. (Associated Press)