News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 16:29:08 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Promising 2021 INF Blake Anderson commits to Huskers

INF Blake Anderson
INF Blake Anderson
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

Nebraska added yet another baseball prospect from Kansas City when infielder Blake Anderson committed to their Class of 2021. He joins recent commitment Will Walsh, and true freshmen Huskers Braxto...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}