Nebraska football held its annual Pro Day on Wednesday for the Husker players to get worked out and evaluated by NFL scouts.

It wasn't just the draft-eligible and pro-eligible players who worked out at the event. A pair of Nebraska quarterbacks were also on hand to throw passes to the Huskers who will be looking to make NFL rosters this upcoming season.

Check out highlights of the two freshmen – Dylan Raiola and Daniel Kaelin – in the videos below, plus interviews with head coach Matt Rhule – who commented on the school's hiring of new athletic director Troy Dannen – and all of the team's Pro Day participants who met with the media afterward:

– Defensive backs Quinton Newsome, Omar Brown and Phalen Sanford

– Offensive lineman Nori Nouili

– Wide receivers Billy Kemp IV and Josh Fleeks

– Running back Anthony Grant

– Linebacker Luke Reimer

These interviews and highlights are also available on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can find all of our digital content year-round.