Priority OG Amir Herring gives insight on Donovan Raiola, fit on Huskers OL

If he’s not the No. 1 priority, he is still high, high up the list as a priority for Donovan Raiola and the Huskers.

Herring is coming off his official visit to Nebraska, which was his third overall trip to Lincoln.

He sat down with Zack Carpenter on the fourth episode of the Inside Nebraska Podcast to break down that visit. Herring also dives into his major interest in the Huskers, his fit in their offensive system, and he gives a behind the scenes look into Raiola’s personality and how he runs his offensive line room.

Check out that full interview in the video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page.

It was an insightful interview from the well-spoken and articulate Herring, who was able to dive into how Raiola has been approaching his top prospects on the recruiting trail.

“Overall, with Coach Raiola nothing’s promised,” Herring said. “But he said I would have the opportunity to come in and compete for a spot. That’s what I really like about Coach Raiola. He’s super honest, and that’s what I really like.”

Raiola’s approach has been that the Huskers aren’t going to show favoritism in his offensive line room. Veteran or rookie, the best and most proven talent on the field are going to play.

“It’s just the best five — it’s the best five who’s gonna help Nebraska win [who will play,” Herring said. “That’s his big emphasis.”

The Huskers believe that Herring has what it takes to eventually be one of those five, whether it’s early or a little later in his career. They are hoping to bring him into an offensive line crew that now sits at three commitments with in-state standouts Gunnar Gottula, Sam Sledge and Brock Knutson, who made his pledge on Monday.

Herring spoke about his fit with those three and the relationships he built upon with three of them during their visit over the weekend. (Sledge was the only one of the four who was not present as he will be taking his official visit on June 17-19.)

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Michigan standout was also given a full breakdown of how he would fit on the offensive line, the vision Nebraska has for him and how the program would get him there. One aspect of that breakdown was a detailed film session between Raiola and Herring. The coach showed him clips from his time as a two-year grad assistant at Notre Dame and his four years as an assistant offensive line coach with the Chicago Bears.

“It was really just breaking down clips of different offensive sets — different offensive linemen, different defensive linemen, stuff in the pass game,” Herring said. “That’s what our meeting was really focused on during my official. And we focused on the depth chart and where I could fit in.”

That offensive line room appears to be a good fit for Herring and what he wants. But now the Huskers will hope the vision they have for him and the efforts they made will pay off in the long run.

Herring will make official visits to see Boston College (this weekend), Michigan (June 17) and Missouri (June 24) the rest of this month before taking a step back, going into decision mode and locking in a commitment before his senior season begins.