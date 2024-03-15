MINNEAPOLIS — After a wild week back home, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will try to give their fans something to smile about Friday night at the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis.

The 3 seed Huskers (22-9) will play 6 seed Indiana (19-13) in a quarterfinal inside the Target Center, with tip-off scheduled for around 8 p.m., or 25 minutes after the tilt between 10 seed Ohio State and 2 seed Illinois, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

Friday's game will be on BTN with Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel and Andy Katz on the call.

This will be the third time these two teams do battle, with Nebraska taking the first two. The Huskers defended their home court inside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 3, winning 86-70. Then on Feb. 21, the Huskers flung the monkey off their back by winning their first conference road game, 85-70, in Bloomington.

Nebraska was out-rebounded in both those games by an average of 36.5-31.5 — hitting the boards is area of the game Fred Hoiberg harps on constantly — but it didn't matter much because its offense produced from deep.

In the two games against the Hoosiers, the Huskers shot a combined 40% from 3-point range (26-of-65). In game one, Nebraska hit on 38% from 3 (12-of-32). In game two inside historic Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Huskers shot lights out at 42% (14-of-33).

Hoiberg's guys also took good care of the ball, limiting their turnovers to eight in each game. Conversely, the Husker defense, scattered with switchable defenders with length, bothered the Hoosiers' best players, especially in game one where Indiana had 19 turnovers that led to a whopping 27 Husker points. In game two, Nebraska forced 10 turnovers and scored 15 points off them.

Here are three thoughts on tonight's matchup: