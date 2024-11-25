Preview: Westside/Millard South in anticipated Class A State Championship

The Class A state championship matchup that felt practically inevitable at the beginning of the season has finally arrived. The 11-1 Millard South Patriots have rolled through in-state competition after a season-opening loss to Chandler (Ari.) Basha, shattering Class A offensive records along the way. The 12-0 Westside Warriors are chasing their third-straight state championship, led by Nebraska four-star linebacker commit Christian Jones. We break down the matchup, key players to look for on both teams and offer a prediction on the result.

When Millard South is on offense

No one in the state has been able to slow down Millard South's loaded offense. At quarterback 2026 gunslinger Jett Thomalla has pushed the ball downfield with efficiency, developing into a D1 prospect in his own right at 6-foot-4. He's thrown for 3,444 yards and 44 touchdowns to just two interceptions, completing over 70% of his pass attempts. He has no shortage of weapons, throwing to 2025 Florida State four-star tight end commit Chase Loftin, 2026 three-star athlete Amarion Jackson and 2026 three-star athlete DaShawn Prince, 2026 three-star tight end Isaac Jensen is injured and will miss Monday's championship game. Factor in 2026 running back Gabe Prucha, who's run for over 850 yards and 17 touchdowns, 2025 athlete Aamir Hill, who has 1,159 all-purpose yards, the Patriots are hard to defend. Against in-state competition, Millard South has scored no less than 49 points in any game this season, averaging 52.8 points, a Class A record. Up front, the Patriots' offensive line is stout, led by 2026 offensive lineman Landen Von Seggern, who is on Nebraska's radar and holds an offer from Illinois. Defensively for the Warriors, Nebraska four-star linebacker commit Christian Jones is the heart of the unit. The top-ranked in-state prospect has 86 tackles on the season, four tackles for loss and five forced fumbles. Beside Jones is 2026 linebacker Quinton Warren and senior linebacker Jonny Hurtago, two physical defenders with a combined eight tackles for loss. 2026 defensive back Reid Mcintyre leads the team in tackling with 98 on the season, leading a scrappy secondary that also features 2026 athlete Bryson Williams and 2025 athlete Keynan Cotton, who has 10 passes broken up this year. Up front, Westside lacks size, but their front is effective. This year, the Warriors defense has allowed just 99 points across 12 games, with teams averaging just six points against Westside since October. When Millard South's on offense, the key matchup to watch is the Patriots pass-catchers against Westside's secondary. On paper, the Patriots have the advantage, but Westside has championship experience and plays feisty. For Westside to have an opportunity to win, they'll have to steal possessions and limit the Patriots' scoring chances. For Millard South to win, they have to keep doing what they've done all season offensively: play balanced football, wait for downfield shot opportunities to open up, then take them.

When Westside is on offense

Westside's offense has steadily improved over the course of the season as 2027 quarterback Braylen Warren has gotten more comfortable. In his first season starting, the sophomore has thrown for over 2000 yards and 30 touchdowns to six interceptions, completing just over 69% of his passes. On the ground, 2027 running back Tay Tay Jenkins has been electric this season, rushing for 1,879 yards and 21 touchdowns. Out wide, aforementioned Keynan Cotton also leads Westside in receiving yards with 688 yards and 11 touchdowns. 2026 wide receiver Eli Johnson has earned some college attention with a 500 yard season, a big body out wide that can stretch the field and win 50-50 balls at 6-foot-3. The wild card is Maurice Purify II, son of former Nebraska wide receiver Mo Purify, who's had an up-and-down season but can take the top off defenses. The Warriors are stout up front, led by 2026 offensive lineman Owen James. Millard South's defensive strength is the secondary, led by Amarion Jackson, who best projects to safety at the next level and DaShawn Prince, who's played well at cornerback this year. Leading tackler Teagan Urban is out with injury, as is fellow senior linebacker Dylan Kuhl. Still, the Patriots defense is a tough unit to score against, letting up just eleven points per game against in-state competition. When Westside's on offense, the key matchup is Jenkins against the Patriots' front. Even with injuries, Millard South's defense is stout but Jenkins is hard to bring down. For Westside to have an opportunity to win, they'll have to manage time of possession, lean on Jenkins' rushing ability and allow Warren to manage the game. For Millard South to win, they'll have to keep Jenkins contained and get Westside off the field. The Warriors have shown the ability to own time of possession and control the game. If the game stays close, the better the odds

Prediction

Westside puts up a good fight but Millard South's record-breaking offense finds a way to pull away with their ability to put up points in a hurry. A tight, low-scoring game favors the Warriors and their championship experience can't be ignored. Still, with Thomalla playing at the level he is, with the weapons around him, the Patriots pull away 35-24.

