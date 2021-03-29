HuskerOnline - Press conference takes: What we learned on Monday

Here are some quick takes and reactions following Monday's spring football press conference as the Huskers get ready to open up practice on Tuesday.

Over the first five weeks of the 2021 season, Nebraska is currently only scheduled to play one home game in Memorial Stadium - Buffalo on Sept. 11.

You can blame that on a lot of things. An early trip to Ireland moved NU's Week 1 game to Nov. 13 and gave the Huskers a scheduled bye for Sept 4. This is also a year where the Huskers are on the road for the non-conference, as they host five league games in 2021.

The 2021 schedule is backloaded with home games, but the front remains a big concern for Scott Frost.

After hearing Frost talk on Monday, it's clear to me they are doing anything possible to try to play on Sept. 4 and no longer play Southeast Louisana on Nov. 13. This would give the Huskers a nice runway vs. Illinois, Buffalo and presumably another FCS opponent before they travel to Norman on Sept. 18.



Frost said on Monday once they lost their trip to Ireland, NU's officials and leadership explored all options in order to get another September home game since the bye week was no longer necessary.

"We are considering all options to change the schedule to get more home games, and to get more home games early," Frost said.

Frost would not go into the discussions about potentially backing out of playing OU, as it's clear that's no longer even a thought. In fact, you get the sense now several of the players on the team are looking forward to that game in Norman.