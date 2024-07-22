Nebraska football is set for a season that will go swimmingly well in the first year of the Big Ten's new 18-team superconference, according to voters in this year's Preseason Big Ten Football Poll.

Ohio State is the runaway preseason favorite. The Buckeyes are predicted to win their first conference championship since 2020 in the 14th annual preseason poll – which is comprised of local media members from each team, voters from conference-wide media outlets and national writers.

Of the 33 voters from across the league, 27 picked the Buckeyes to win it all, compared to six for Oregon.

Following Ohio State and Oregon as the consensus 1-2 finish in the Big Ten standings, Penn State is predicted to finish third, Michigan fourth and Iowa fifth in the Big Ten's first season without divisions since 2010. (The annual poll was first conducted in 2011 with Nebraska pegged as the preseason pick to win the Big Ten title.)

USC falls outside of a top-five finish with the Trojans predicted to finish sixth in their first season in the conference. Wisconsin is picked to finish seventh, and Nebraska follows as the Huskers are predicted to finish eighth in Matt Rhule's second season in the Big Ten.

Nebraska finished in a four-way tie with Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue for fourth in the West Division in 2023 as all four had an identical 3-6 conference record. If disregarding divisions, that would have netted the Huskers an eighth-place tie in the 14-team Big Ten last season along with Rutgers and those three aforementioned programs.

However, with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington creating the new 18-team conference, an eight-place finish would almost certainly mean a significant year-over-year improvement for the Huskers.