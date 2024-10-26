Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska's travel roster to Ohio State?

- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OT
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT
Takeaways from Rhule's final updates ahead of OSU include his acknowledgement of Satterfield's press conference gaffe.
Tim-Bits with some recruiting updates on top targets, and some thoughts on Nebraska's shifting recruiting strategy
Brice Williams was the Huskers' go-to guy last season, and it will be a role he holds again in 2024-25.
Fred Hoiberg spoke to the media Thursday to detail the Utah scrimmage and much more.
Press conference video of Matt Rhule's Thursday lightning round ahead of Nebraska vs Ohio State matchup.
Takeaways from Rhule's final updates ahead of OSU include his acknowledgement of Satterfield's press conference gaffe.
Tim-Bits with some recruiting updates on top targets, and some thoughts on Nebraska's shifting recruiting strategy
Brice Williams was the Huskers' go-to guy last season, and it will be a role he holds again in 2024-25.