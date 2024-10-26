Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 26, 2024
Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska's travel roster to Ohio State?
Inside Nebraska
Staff
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement