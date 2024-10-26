Postgame Notes: Nebraska vs Ohio State player milestones, records & more

Nebraska football QB Dylan Raiola during his career-long run of 38 yards, which is the Huskers' longest rush in a Big Ten game this season (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nebraska football got back to the grindstone on Saturday and, unfortunately for the Huskers, took another gruesome loss. This time, Nebraska was the victim of a 21-17 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) inside The Horseshoe. The Huskers are now 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten after loss in Columbus. Looking beyond the loss, there were a number of standouts and other notable performances by a handful of Huskers on Saturday. Here are the postgame notes that feature the latest Nebraska player milestones, records and more.

Nebraska vs Ohio State Game Notes: Player milestones, records and more

>> Ohio State increased its edge in the all-time series with Nebraska to 10-1, including 7-0 in games played in Columbus. The Buckeyes have won the past eight meetings between the schools. >> Place-kicker John Hohl connected on field goals of 39 and 54 yards in the second quarter, and a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter. Those are the three longest field goals of the season by Nebraska. Hohl’s previous long was 21 yards. >> Hohl’s 54-yard field tied for the sixth-longest in school history and tied for the longest ever in a road game (Brett Maher, also 54, at UCLA, 2012). Hohl’s field goal was the longest since Tristan Alvano made a 55-yard field goal against Purdue last season. >> Hohl is the first Nebraska kicker to make three field goals in a game since Timmy Bleekrode had three field goals at Purdue in 2022. >> The Nebraska defense recorded two sacks, tying for the most allowed by Ohio State in a game this season. Ohio State entered the game having allowed five sacks in six games. >> The Blackshirts also had seven tackles for loss, the most allowed by Ohio State in a game this season (previous high was five by Western Michigan). >> The Nebraska defense held Ohio state to season lows of 64 rushing yards, 285 total yards and 21 points. The Buckeyes’ previous lows had been 141 rushing yards (at Oregon), 412 total yards (vs. Iowa) and 31 points (at Oregon).

Nebraska football WR Isaiah Neyor against Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke on Saturday (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)