Postgame Notes: Nebraska vs Ohio State player milestones, records & more

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nebraska football got back to the grindstone on Saturday and, unfortunately for the Huskers, took another gruesome loss.
This time, Nebraska was the victim of a 21-17 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) inside The Horseshoe. The Huskers are now 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten after loss in Columbus.
Looking beyond the loss, there were a number of standouts and other notable performances by a handful of Huskers on Saturday.
Here are the postgame notes that feature the latest Nebraska player milestones, records and more.
Nebraska vs Ohio State Game Notes: Player milestones, records and more
>> Ohio State increased its edge in the all-time series with Nebraska to 10-1, including 7-0 in games played in Columbus. The Buckeyes have won the past eight meetings between the schools.
>> Place-kicker John Hohl connected on field goals of 39 and 54 yards in the second quarter, and a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter. Those are the three longest field goals of the season by Nebraska. Hohl’s previous long was 21 yards.
>> Hohl’s 54-yard field tied for the sixth-longest in school history and tied for the longest ever in a road game (Brett Maher, also 54, at UCLA, 2012). Hohl’s field goal was the longest since Tristan Alvano made a 55-yard field goal against Purdue last season.
>> Hohl is the first Nebraska kicker to make three field goals in a game since Timmy Bleekrode had three field goals at Purdue in 2022.
>> The Nebraska defense recorded two sacks, tying for the most allowed by Ohio State in a game this season. Ohio State entered the game having allowed five sacks in six games.
>> The Blackshirts also had seven tackles for loss, the most allowed by Ohio State in a game this season (previous high was five by Western Michigan).
>> The Nebraska defense held Ohio state to season lows of 64 rushing yards, 285 total yards and 21 points. The Buckeyes’ previous lows had been 141 rushing yards (at Oregon), 412 total yards (vs. Iowa) and 31 points (at Oregon).
>> Malcolm Hartzog intercepted his team-leading fourth pass of the season in the third quarter. His four interceptions tie for the most by a Husker since Nathan Gerry had five interceptions in 2015.
>> Quarterback Dylan Raiola had a career-long 38-yard run in the second quarter to set up a Nebraska field goal. The 38-yard run was the longest by Nebraska in a Big Ten game this season. Raiola finished with nine carries for 31 yards, setting a career best for rushing yards.
>> True freshman receiver Jacory Barney Jr. had seven receptions to increase his total to 34 receptions this season. He is just the fifth Husker freshman and second true freshman to catch 30 passes in a season.
>> Running back Dante Dowdell scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give Nebraska the lead. His touchdown was his team-leading sixth touchdown of the season. Dowdell finished the game with 14 carries for 60 yards.
>> Tight end Thomas Fidone II caught four passes for 55 yards, including a 33-yard catch in the fourth quarter. He had six catches last week at Indiana. With his four receptions today, Fidone has 49 career receptions. He is one catch from becoming the 11th tight end in program history with 50 career receptions.
>> Defensive end Jimari Butler had 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFLs in the game. His 3.0 TFLs marked a career high, bettering his previous high of 1.5.
>> JACK linebacker MJ Sherman made three tackles, including a sack and 2.0 TFLs. His 2.0 TFLs were a career best, bettering his 1.5 TFL at Purdue earlier this season.
>> Nebraska’s game captains today were WR Jahmal Banks, OT Bryce Benhart, DE Jimari Butler and DB Marques Buford Jr.
