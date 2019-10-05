Here’s a quick recap of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had to say following the Huskers' 13-10 win over Northwestern on Saturday...

***Frost said his message to walk-on kicker Lane McCallum just before his 24-yard game-winning field goal was: "I called him a name and said 'Go make it.'"

***Frost said it was fitting for the game to end like that, with it coming down to a field goal, after the issues Nebraska has had at kicker all season.

“Of course it would happen that way, right?" Frost said. "It’s making me old before my time.”

***Frost said he and his staff briefly debated making a change at kicker after McCallum missed his second attempt in the third quarter, but they decided to stick with him. Frost said one replacement option was newly added walk-on, Matt Waldoch.

Frost said earlier this week he asked Waldoch if he was ready to kick in front of 90,000 fans in a game. Waldoch answered: "No, I’ve played soccer in front of 50 people before. I’ll be fine.”

***Frost was also very proud of the way Noah Vedral stepped up and played the entire fourth quarter after Adrian Martinez went down with a knee injury. Frost said he's always had a lot of confidence in Vedral, especially considering he's the most versed on the offense of any player on the roster.

Frost said Vedral had been patiently biding his time for his opportunity, and it was great to see him capitalize on his chance. Frost said Vedral could run NU's entire offense and has been for the past three years.

***As for Martinez, Frost said it was too early to say whether he would be able to return for next week's game at Minnesota.

“We’ll see where we are after this week," Frost said. "Hopefully it’s Adrian, but we’ll do what we have to do.”

***Frost also had no update on JD Spielman, who also left the game with an injury in the second half. Frost said neither Martinez or Spielman's injuries were "too serious, but I don’t know the details yet."

***Frost also praised freshman Wan'Dale Robinson for stepping up with the biggest offensive plays of the game for Nebraska.

“He’s going to be a weapon for us for a long time…" Frost said. "Wan’Dale’s proven to be a guy that will step up when we need him.”

***Frost said he knew all week that the team that won the turnover battle would probably win the game. Nebraska didn't commit a single turnover and Northwestern had one. That was the difference.

***Frost said the slow starts to the second half are becoming a real issue.

"I'm not sure if we need to line them up and scrimmage a couple plays (at halftime) to get them ready to play again or what,” Frost said

***Frost said running back Maurice Washington was held out of the first half on a coach's decision "for internal rules.”

“Mo’s a special player but need to be able to rely on him all the time,” Frost said. "It was all my decision."