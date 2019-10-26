Here’s a quick recap of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had to say following the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana on Saturday...

***On the numerous mistakes in all three phases by Nebraska, Frost said: “I’m disappointed. We seem to find new and innovative ways to give a game away here or there every week… We made so many errors that gave that game away.”

***The theme of Frost’s postgame interview was, “Just OK isn’t good enough.” He said that phrase in some form countless times during his press conference, and it’s clear that the only way that mentality is going to get fixed is by bringing in players who fully embrace it.

“We don’t have enough of them yet,” Frost said. “ told the team, we’re just OK right now. We’re just OK, because a lot of things we’ve done have been just OK… Just OK never existed in the locker room when I was at Nebraska.”

***Frost said one example was this morning during the team’s pre-game workout. He said the energy and effort were lacking, and it wasn’t until Darrion Daniels stepped up and got after the team that the intensity picked up. It took a guy who has only been on campus a few months to do that, which really bothered Frost.

***Frost also pointed to the Minnesota game where guys were wearing hoodies and long sleeves because they thought it was too cold.

“You got ridiculed or beat up for doing stuff like that when I played,” Frost said. To him, that said: just OK is good enough. “There’s a difference between doing it because we tell them to do it and doing it because they want to be here.”

***Frost said one of the most glaring deficiencies on Saturday was Nebraska’s lack of a pass rush. He said this defense could not function if it can only get to the quarterback with blitzes. He pointed to Ohio State’s Chase Young, who generated a pass rush essentially by himself at Wisconsin.

“We need guys in here that can do those things,” Frost said.

***Frost said Nebraska now has three quarterbacks who are “nicked up” and “I’m not sure where that’s going to leave us by Monday.

***Frost said he liked the game plan for Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey and thought both of them played well enough to win the game. He said he was going to play McCaffrey regardless, and would have gotten him in sooner had it not been for Vedral’s hot start.

***Frost said Adrian Martinez was an option to play on Saturday. In fact, when McCaffrey got hurt, Frost said he turned the trainers and asked, “which of these guys is less hurt” between Vedral and Martinez.

***Frost said Wan’Dale Robinson was “a weapon” and that the Huskers “need more weapons on offense.” Frost said that even though Robinson played offense, he was one of the few Huskers to earn the right to wear the Blackshirt alternates.

**Frost said Robinson was not 100-percent healthy on Saturday and still played as well as he did.

***Frost said he didn’t think it was a lack of effort for Nebraska’s defense. He credited Indiana for some schemes “that made us look bad,” but the defense played well enough against the run and tackled well enough to win.

Frost put more of the blame on the offense for not scoring more and making so many mistakes.

***Frost said Darrion Daniels was injured on Saturday.