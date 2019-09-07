Here’s a quick recap of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and his players had to say following the Huskers' 34-31 overtime loss at Colorado...

***Frost was quick to put the blame for the loss on his shoulders, especially with some of the play calling at the end of the game.

He said the first two plays of overtime were their best running plays, but both were stuffed for minimal gains.

“I told the team I put this one on me,” Frost said.

***Frost added that he should have gotten JD Spielman more involved late in the game. He also knows getting more production out of the wide receivers as a whole was important.

“We didn’t get it to JD enough,” he said.

***There was plenty of emotion following the loss, including from Frost, who said Saturday marked one of the more painful defeats of his career.

“I’ve only been part of a couple that were tougher (losses) than this,” Frost said.



***The defensive players didn't think fatigue was a major factor in the second half, but Frost said he thought the defense looked tired from having to be on the field so much at the end.

“We left the defense out there a lot in the second half,” Frost says, “the defense looked tired on a couple of drives.”



***Linebacker Mohamed Barry said today was the worst game he'd ever played in his career. Even with how well they played in the first half, Barry put the loss on the defense.

“We signed up for this," Barry said. "We signed up to play defense. This is year two. We have to execute when it’s our time to do so.”



***Quarterback Adrian Martinez was as emotional as we've seen him after the game. Asked about the snaps on Saturday, particularly a low snap on the final offensive play of overtime, Martinez fired back: “I don’t care if it’s 5,000 yards over my head. Who gives a s**t? I have to make something happen.”

***Martinez said he spoke to the team in the locker room after the game, and his main message was: “Remember this feeling.”

***Frost on the enormous number of Nebraska fans who filled Folsom Field for the game:

“I can’t thank Nebraska fans enough, that was a difference, the people who traveled out here.”