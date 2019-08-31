Here’s a quick recap of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had to say following the Huskers' 35-21 win over South Alabama…

***Frost said that anytime you win it’s a good thing, and this team needs wins to gain confidence. However, the admitted that while there were a lot of good things from the game, there were just as many disappointing aspects.

Frost said he was really happy with defense, for obvious reasons. “The defense won the game for us.”

As for the offense: “That’s as anemic of an offensive performance that I’ve been a part of in a long time.”

***Frost said a decision was made late Thursday night/Friday morning that Maurice Washington would be suspended for the first half on Saturday. In addition to the time he missed in the spring, Frost said that NU’s coaching staff and university administration agreed that one half was an adequate punishment.

Frost said Washington would not face any further discipline until his legal situation in California was resolved and declined to comment any further on the situation.

***Frost said a lot of the offensive issues came from being so bad on first down and being in so many tough second-and-long situations. He said that “makes it hard to call a game” as a coach, and that wasn’t the offense he’d seen all camp.

***Frost said he wasn’t worried about quarterback Adrian Martinez but agreed that Martinez did not have his best game today. Frost said Martinez needed to be more decisive, but he was also in a lot of bad situations with no running game and was thrown off a bit by some bad early snaps.

***Frost said the plan going in was for Cam Jurgens to only play a set number of snaps, and he actually went over that number in the first half. They wanted to give him one more drive to start the third quarter, but with the two defensive and special teams touchdowns it didn’t make sense to put him back out there so late.

***Frost said he had “no doubt in what we can do on offense” and that they “have the pieces to do it.” He said the staff would “figure it out” going forward.

***Frost praised the play of defensive backs Eric Lee Jr. and Marquel Dismuke. He said both players had been in his “bad graces” at times since he arrived at Nebraska, but both changed their attitudes and have really blossomed.

***Frost said the emotion in the locker room was pretty divided after the game, as the defense was excited about their performance while the offense was pretty disappointed with how they played.

***Frost didn’t have any details on Barret Pickering’s injury, but credited Dylan Jorgenson for stepping up and handling the kicking duties pretty well in his first game as a Husker.

***Frost said he didn’t know the injury status of Deontai Williams, who left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury.

***Frost said Cam Taylor showed just how valuable he is to the defense with all of the game-changing plays he made on Saturday. “He’s a baller.”

***Frost said guys like Jurgens, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Kanawai Noa were examples of players who needed to get into better football shape after missing time this fall with injuries.