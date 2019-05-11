Playmaker Morrison starting to blow up and will visit Nebraska
The Nebraska coaching staff is always looking to add and stockpile more weapons for the future of their offensive attack, and Tulsa (Okla.) Edison running back Sevion Morrison is a prospect they id...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news