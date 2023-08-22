Maybe Nash Hutmacher needs to move over. The Polar Bear has become the next spokesperson and face of SOS Heating & Cooling, but evidently another Nebraska football standout could fit in there, too.

Ethan Piper, the Huskers’ veteran offensive lineman who was voted in for a single-digit jersey number by teammates, stood at the podium on the second-floor concourse of Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. With temperatures outside peaking at 102 degrees – and with the air on that concourse feeling like it was in the mid-80s – the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder may have been feeling a little lighter as he spoke to reporters just after practice.

"I lost like 10 pounds, and that’s after hydrating,” said Piper, noting that he loses water weight during every practice and keeps plenty of fluids nearby at all times. “The biggest thing I look at is how much sweat I lose after practice, and usually that’s in the high numbers. That’s my biggest thing is recovering. I know if I make that up the next day, then I know I recovered great.

“I keep (water) around. Especially right now, you can tell I’m just sweating. I’m a heavy sweater, so I’m always pushing fluids. I have a backpack full of electrolytes that I just go (carry around). The heat is not my friend, but usually when it gets cold in that 20-degree weather is where I thrive.”

