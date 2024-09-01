Nebraska football is 1-0 for the first time in five years.
The Huskers cruised to a 40-7 win over UTEP in the 2024 season opener on Saturday, claiming a victory in the first game of the year since beating South Alabama in 2019.
Scroll through Inside Nebraska's photo gallery below with our best shots from a beautiful afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
